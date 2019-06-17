Former Special Adviser to the Ebonyi State Government on Capital City, Hon. Stanley Okoro, has urged the people of the state to maintain their support for the Governor, Engr. David Umahi.

Describing the achievements of Umahi in his first tenure as remarkable and monumental, Okoro stressed that the Governor will consolidate on his accomplishments in his second tenure.

While charging the political class to be cautious of their utterances, Okoro pointed out that Umahi is committed to taking Ebonyi State to enviable heights.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at his Edda home at the weekend, the former aide advised the youth to shun violence, thuggery and other social vices for the sake of nation building.

He said: “The general elections are over and it is time to face governance.

“The Umahi-led government will uphold its legacies across the state by implementing more pro-poor projects across the state.

“The people of Ebonyi State have continually supported Umahi in his efforts to uplift the state.

“The future of Ebonyi state is bright under the current administration.”

Okoro, who described Umahi as the father of new Ebonyi, called on Ebonyians to be steadfast, optimistic and law-abiding.