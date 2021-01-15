The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said Governor David Umahi will contest for the office of the president in 2023.

The party stated this on Thursday when its State Chairman, Stanley Okoroemegha, received the Forum of Senior Technical Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants to the governor at the party secretariat in Abakaliki.

The STAs, TAs and EAs had before the visit to the party secretariat staged a solidarity walk round the streets of Abakaliki in support of Umahi.

Emegha said those trying to distract the governor were wasting their time.

He said Umahi had started working on the blueprint he would use to govern the nation from 2023.

He urged the forum to continue to support the governor, assuring them that Umahi had absolute confidence in them.