Umahi unfair to us on contract termination claims – FOCI

The Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) has disputed the claim by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, that the contracts awarded to their members were terminated due to poor performance.

FOCI, a body of buildings, roads, bridges and other civil engineering construction works contractors, spoke on this on Wednesday.

The contractors said this at a news conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that the briefing was part of the organisation’s 69th Annual General Meeting.

Chief Vincent Barrah, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of FOCI, said the minister was not telling Nigerians the truth on why contracts were being terminated

Barrah explained that FOCI had issues with the Ministry, since 2024, over the award of existing contracts as well as new ones.

He added that contracts awarded to their members were also terminated over the imposition of new conditions and standards on already existing contracts.

He said other reasons included unpaid signed works certificates, non-acceptance of variation of price, and many others.

He said the situation has affected a lot of construction works across the country and led to many Nigerians to be out of jobs.

Barrah said: “It is unfortunate that when contracts were mutually terminated due to non-conducive conditions introduced by the ministry, we read on the pages of the newspapers that they were terminated due to poor performance.

“This is very unfair to the industry.

“Our members are reputable construction companies in Nigeria.

“Our members have constructed roads that lasted for 20 years, 30 years, and even 40 years and they are still being used.

“If the Minister decided to terminate projects due to reasons best known to the Ministry, the world should know the truth.”

Barrah said FOCI maintained its pride as a forum of reputable construction companies with members delivering quality jobs

He stressed that FOCI members have experienced manpower and modern equipment and none of them has been involved in building collapse.

He said: “We are proud as a federation.

“While our members are branded as executing sub-standard contracts by the Ministry, the reverse has been the case with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) led by the Minister, Nyesom Wike

“The minister has been praising FOCI members for executing quality works with prompt delivery.

“Nigerians are witnesses to the commissioning of several projects in the FCT executed by FOCI members”

Barrah noted that if not for Wike, the situation and the story in the construction industry would have been so bad.

He gave the example of the condition imposed by Wike that all awarded road contracts, old and new, should be constructed with concrete.

The president said that the challenge FOCI members had with the switch from asphalt to concrete was that there was no transition plan for contractors.

He said: “We were told to stop asphalt and continue with concrete, which, engineering-wise, is not practical.

“Our members are ready for concrete works, but the design has to change and the equipment must change.

“You must also train the personnel on how to construct concrete roads.

“So, it is something that you need to give enough time and plan for.

“It is not something you are going to say stop now and start tomorrow because the equipment used for asphalt roads is completely different from the equipment used for concrete roads.”

Barrah said contractors were supposed to be given enough time to acquire the new equipment needed for concrete roads to avoid confusion that might lead to delay on delivery.

He added: “When contracts are being given, it should be based on concrete or asphalt from the start, and not telling us to switch while the project is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, when such contracts are terminated based on this disagreement, the minister will dis-informed Nigerians that it was due to poor performance.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister had terminated a contract awarded to Julius Berger for the construction of a part of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road project over some irreconcilable issues.

Another major project terminated by Wike is the Benin-Sapele-Warri Road.