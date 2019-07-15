Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has charged all his recent political appointees never to bask yet in the euphoria of their their posts as their appointments were still subject to the scrutiny of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Department of State Services and the Police.

Speaking while swearing-in 16 newly appointed additional Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants at Government House, Abakaliki, the Governor emphasised that the result of the scrutiny would determine their ultimate fate in the administration.

He warned that anyone of them identified to still has any dealing with cultism would not only be discarded but handed over to security agencies for strict prosecution.

He charged the new appointees to use their office to create wealth rather than depending wholly on government funding, adding that their appointments were primarily based on what they had to offer for the economic and general good of the State.

He revealed that his administration would set up a committee to drive agriculture, education and solid minerals sectors to optimal performance.

Umahi warned: “All appointments I have made are temporal as they are subject to the scrutiny of CAN, the DSS and Police

“My phones are always on.

“And if you find anybody among my appointees who still has anything to do with cultism, just call me and the next day.

“The person will be thrown out and handed over to security agencies.

“Everybody brought into this administration is brought in to help the State.

“So you have to bring what you have to offer to the table for us to see.

“In our last exco, we had a lot of lazy people who did not contribute anything to the growth of the State.

“I have said it before that if you do not have any job to do, destroy something and start rebuilding it.”

While announcing portfolios to the new SSAs and SAs, Umahi charged the SA on Attitudinal Change, Raymond Okpani Nkama, to ensure probity and accountability in project execution as well as campaign against cultism and other vices in the State.

He further charged the reappointed SA on Ebonyi Fertilizer Plant, Emerald Alhaji, to work towards adequate repositioning of the plant for gainful privatisation.

The Governor, who revealed that construction of tunnel at the popular Vanco Junction, Abakaliki would commence before August, charged the SA on Capital Territory to brace up to the challenges of its actualisation.

Speaking on behalf of others, one of the appointees, Innocent Itapa Azuobu, who also was reappointed as SSA on Projects for the North Senatorial District of the State, expressed their gratitude to the Governor, pledging never to disappoint him.

In an opening remark, the State Attorney General and Comisssioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, had noted that the Governor did the appointment because of the obvious need to increase the number and quality of his team for optimal development of the State.

Among those appointed were three SSAs: Onyiba Bassey Chima for Petroleum and gas; Innocent Azuobu for Projects (North); and Prof. Enyi Patrick Enyi for Higher Education.

The rest were SAs, including Francis Nwaze, who was formerly a Technical Assistant to the Governor on Media.