The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has called on the Federal Government to address the reasons behind the agitation in the South East.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, said this at the Day 4 of the ongoing one week fasting and prayer on insecurity in the state at the International Conference Centre in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He also explained reasons behind his opposition to the separatist agitations in the region being spearheaded by Nnamdi Kanu of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Umahi argued that dividing the nation into independent nations will not solve the problems, noting that the resources of the country were enough to cater for everyone and improve the lives of the people.

He, however, regretted that the resources were not being properly utilised by leaders of the nation which he said creates hardship and imposes unnecessary suffering on the citizenry.

He said it was the actions of the leaders and hardship in the country that were fueling the separatist agitations because the promoters of separations think erroneously that a new country will give birth to a new set of leaders who will have the interests of the masses at heart.

He expressed his belief in one united Nigeria and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the issues fueling agitations in the zone and urgently address them for the interest of peace and unity of the country.

Umahi said: “In every agitation, there is a reason.

“The agitators have their reasons.

“But I believe in a united Nigeria.

“I believe that Nigeria should look into the complaints of the people of the South East.

“I don’t believe in violence, I don’t believe that we should divide Nigeria, but I believe in fairness, justice, equity.

“I believe in that for the South East, I believe in that for other regions of Nigeria.

“The resources of this country, if we dwell in peace, if we dwell in unity, if we dwell in fairness and justice, is enough to secure the future of our children.

“All that is needed is for our leaders to change their hearts.”