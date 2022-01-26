Umahi suspends ESCOEI provost, bursar over fraudulent recruitment

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has indefinitely suspended Provost of the Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo, Prof. Benedict Mbam for recruiting more staff without following due process.

The governor also indefinitely suspended Azubike Ukaoma, the institution’s Bursar for complicity in the exercise and ordered both officers to immediately hand over to the next in rank in their offices.

The suspension notice is contained in a statement issued by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government on Wednesday in Enugu.

“The recruitment did not follow due process stipulated by the state government.

“All employment conducted by the institution’s management from 2019 till date are hereby nullified,’’ part of the statement read.

According to Umahi, the state government is struggling to pay the salaries of the institution’s workers, yet the management of the institution is employing more people.

“All concerned are directed to take note and ensure strict compliance with this directive.’’