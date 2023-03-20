Umahi sacks aides 48 hours after elections

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has sacked board members of the state owned agencies, commissions and 64 Development Centre Coordinators in the state.

The affected individuals have been directed to hand over all government property, including their official vehicles in their possession on or before the close of office on Tuesday.

This was contained in public service issued on Monday and signed by the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr.Ugbala Kenneth.

“The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has approved immediate dissolution of Boards, Commissions, and Development Centre Coordinators, except Ebonyi State University Governing Council.

“In view of the foregoing, the Development Centre Coordinators are to hand over all government property in their possession including their official vehicles to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, on or before the close of work on Tuesday 21st March, 2023.

“Similarly, the boards and commissions are to hand over government property in their possession to their parent ministries on or before the close of work on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023,” the statement read in part.

The reason behind the governor’s action which came barely 48 hours after the governorship and state house of assembly polls in the state was not contained in the statement.

But a reliable source linked it to poor performance and embezzlement of fund earlier released to 64 coordinators of the development centres for the March 18 polls.

Also, one of the cordinators, who did not want his name to be mentioned, told our correspondent that some of them were not able to access cash before the election on Saturday.

Collation of the governorship election results is still ongoing in the state.