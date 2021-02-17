Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday revalidated his membership of the All Progressive Congress, promising to secure over one million members from the state.

Umahi said during the occasion held in his home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, that the South East had identified with the APC.

The governor reiterated that it was good for the zone to be demanding for additional registration materials, maintaining that it signified total acceptance of the party.

He said: “This shows that South Easterners have moved to the next level and we thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the opportunity of digital registration.”

Umahi said Ebonyi people identified with the APC because of the President’s numerous infrastructural support to the state.

According to him, Buhari recently released N6 billion for Ebonyi to produce limestone granules to support its fertilizer plant.

He added: “He also approved N400 million for us to empirically evaluate the salt deposits in the state.

“This would enable us produce hypo-chloride solutions for the entire water treatment plants in Nigeria and also table salts for commercial uses.”

Umahi said he would continue forgiving those who attack him on the social media and urged the APC state caretaker committee members not to attack them.

He said: “I would however, keep punishing them with monumental projects as no level of attack would distract me.

“I also appeal to those who peddle fake social media videos of a particular tribe being ejected from Ebonyi to stop and consider the plight of Igbos in other parts of the country.”

Chief Chima Onyekwere, Chairman of the APC Registration and Revalidation committee to the state, commended the governor for projecting the APC course among south easterners.

Onyekwere said: “Ebonyi is presently reaping the dividends of identifying with the central government and I am optimistic that other South East states would follow.

“The APC remains the most viable platform for the Igbos to be integrated nationally and we are happy with the enthusiasm shown by the people to register with the party.”

Chief Austin Umahi, former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South East, who also registered with the APC, said he was happy to take the “right step”.

Austin, who is the governor’s younger brother, said he would introduce the winning mechanism which ensured victory for the PDP to his new party.