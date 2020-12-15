Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has presented a budget estimate of N123 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the budget tagged, ‘Budget of Stabilisation and Consolidation in a Recession’ is lower than the 2020 revised budget of N132 billion.

The appropriation bill comprises recurrent expenditure of N49.1 billion representing 40 per cent of the total budget and capital expenditure of N74 billion representing 60 per cent of the budget.

Umahi, while presenting the budget on Tuesday for review and possible passage, said that the increase in the capital expenditure was due to the target of completing most ongoing projects in the state.

“Human capital development has a budget of N3 billion and its bulk will be deployed as empowerment programme for our youths and women,” he said.

He said the issue of COVID-19 would be vigorously pursued especially with the ugly trend showing a second wave of infections.

“We have a total budget of N21 billion or 17 per cent of the total budget for COVID-19 care and responses as most elements of the pandemic are based in the state ministry of health’s budget,” he said.

He disclosed that on assumption of office in 2015, his administration inherited over N2 billion as pension and gratuity of retired state civil servants.

“The total gratuity and pension rose to over N3 billion by 2018 but we have duly offset over N893 million with a current balance of N3.3 billion.

“We however, doubted the figures presented to us from 2013 to 2019 and have ordered an investigation.

“We will audit the figures and make efforts to pay more in 2021,” he said.

The governor said that the Ministry of Infrastructure for Concession would receive N14 billion or 11.4 per cent of the budget, Education received N24 billion representing 19.4 per cent, Health-N19 billion (15.2 per cent) and Works and Transport N9.2 billion representing 7.4 per cent.

“Our major revenue is expected from the federation account estimated at about N52 billion or 42.3 per cent of the budget with other revenue resources being Internally Generated Revenue, sale of malls, land proceeds among others,” he said.

Umahi thanked the assembly and other critical stakeholders for the effective implementation of the 2020 budget and called for the speedy passage of the budget proposal.

Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker of the assembly, commended the executive arm of government for painstakingly implementing the 2020 revised budget including preceding ones and assured of the house’s continued collaboration.

“Ebonyi is on the steady path of growth and development and the house will continue to contribute its quota to sustain these feats.

“I, therefore, urge my colleagues to ensure an expeditious consideration and passage of the budget for continued delivery of democratic dividends to the people,” he said.