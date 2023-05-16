Umahi names mega bridge after Jonathan, ex-president reacts

Former President Gooluck Jonathan has thanked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for immortalising him while alive with a mega bridge project in the state.

He spoke on Monday while inaugurating the 29-span Iyere Bridge in Afikpo South Local Government Area named after him.

The former president, who performed the inauguration in the company of his wife, Patience, said his entire family would be eternally grateful to Umahi for the gesture.

Jonathan said: “Children yet unborn will know that there is one Goodluck Jonathan.

“I pray that this bridge will be put in use for the benefit of the state and others who will have need for it.”

Jonathan, while also inaugurating the 23.5km Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana-Ekoli Road, said he was awed by the magnitude and quality of infrastructure by the Umahi administration.

He said: “A great work has been done in the state and when you look at the quality, you will discover that the governor means well for the people.

“I have traveled to many states, especially the new ones created with Ebonyi, and discovered that the governor has done quality work for his people.

“The type of projects I see here, I don’t see in those states and I sometimes wonder where you get money to be executing these kinds of projects.”

Jonathan described Umahi as a “prudent manager of resources” and such was helping the state greatly.

He added: “I pray for the governor and his wife to move from one level of success to the other because he has a clear heart.

“He is committed, always working for the people and I inaugurate the projects for the good and usage of the people.”

Umahi thanked the former president and his wife for honouring the invitation, noting that they deserved the honour given to them.

Umahi remarked that he was embarking on the inauguration of several projects of his administration to ensure they were put into use for the people’s benefit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a brief airport reception was organised for Jonathan and his wife at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State.