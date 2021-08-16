Umahi mourns as Ebonyi APC youth leader, two others die in road accident

Governor David Umahi has commiserated with the All Progressive Congress over the mysterious death of the party’s state Youth Leader, Ogochukwu Elem.

Elem, with two policemen suspected to be escorts, plunged into a deep mining pit on Saturday at Enyigba axis of Abakaliki on their way to a function in Ikwo Local government area, his home town.

The Golf car belonging to Elem which contained their almost decomposing bodies was on Monday brought out of the water-filled pit after three days of combined rescue efforts by community youths, divers, the Federal Road Safety Corps and personnel of the State Ministry of Infrastructure which provided the crane for the operation.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Governor Umahi condemned the activities of miners who dig the mining pits indiscriminately, thereby endangering the lives of the people and destroying the environment.

He sorely mourned the death of Elem and the two others describing the circumstances as mysterious.

Umahi noted that his government would set up a committee to look into the issue, warning that his administration henceforth, would no longer tolerate such practice from miners in the state.

He further commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased, the APC in the state and the Nigerian Police over the ugly incident.

Umahi lamented: “We learnt of the unfortunate incident of an accident here on this road, that was on Saturday.

“The accident is still a mystery to all of us.

“We do not know the cause of the accident; we do not know what happened but it’s quite very mysterious how it happened that even the wedges of the heap of mining sand could not stop them, and the small vehicle plunged into a pit that was dug over 20 years and not closed.

“It is very unfortunate and we have been fighting this issue of digging pits, harvesting lead, zinc and chirpings without closing it.

“We have been fighting with miners in Ebonyi state over this issue.

“And so, the Chief of Staff is here who also doubles as the Commissioner for Solid Mineral.

“We are going to identify all the pits in Ebonyi state whether it was dug for lead, for zinc, for chirpings or any other mineral in Ebonyi state.

“We have to identify who did it and then the closing of these pits must commence latest, by next week Monday.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Elem, who was also an aide to the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Comrade Chinedu Ogah was travelling to Ikwo to represent his boss in a function when the unfortunate incident happened.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary as at the time of filing this report.