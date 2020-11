The Governor of Ebonyi State, who has just defected to the All Progressives Congress, Engr. David Umahi, has met with the Senate Chief Whip and South East leader of the APC, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The meeting, on Sunday, at the instance of Umahi, was a private dinner, which was ongoing as at press time.

The dinner started at about 7pm.

Umahi had last week formally announced his defection to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party.