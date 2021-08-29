Umahi institutes N5m education for late Ebonyi APC Youth Leader’s children

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, on Sunday, announced a N5 million education endowment scheme for children of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the state, Ogochukwu Elem.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Elem died on Aug. 14 when his car plunged into an un-reclaimed mining pit at Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

NAN also reports that Elem’s corpse, alongside two police personnel inside the vehicle, was retrieved two days later, through the efforts of the governor, while his remains were buried on Aug. 20.

Umahi, who spoke at an enlarged APC stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday, described Elem’s demise as unfortunate and regrettable.

He said that the endowment was to cater for the educational pursuits of the deceased’s children and cushion the effects of his demise.

“We presented N2 million for his burial and approved a new vehicle to replace the one that was involved in the accident which belonged to a reverend father.

“We also approved a vehicle for his wife for the family’s usage and an automatic employment for her in Ikwo Local Government Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor has faulted the claim by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, that the state collected N6 billion from the Federal Government for ranching.

“I am the chairman of the National Economic Council’s Technical Committee on Farmers/Herders Conflict and we recommended a livestock transformation plan to the council.

“The council approved it and Ebonyi has not even applied to participate in poultry or any of the livestock programmes contained in the plan,” he said.

Umahi noted that Shehu might probably be referring to the N5.9 billion ‘draw-down’ from the federation account on natural resources fund magnanimously approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The fund was approved to the solid mineral development fund-a parastatal of the federal government for the development of limestone granules in Ebonyi,” he said.

The governor commended APC faithful for their orderly conduct during the last ward congresses, stating that he would personally supervise voting during the Sept.4 local government congresses.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, thanked party members for their commitment and appealed that those who had yet to get elective or appointive positions to be patient.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, former Gov. Martin Elechi, former members of the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly, among others.