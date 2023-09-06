Umahi inaugurates contract management team, charges them Value Added Concession

The Minister of Works David Umahi, has charged the members of the Contract Management Team (CMT) for the Value-Added Concession (VAC), Category of the Highways Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) to double their efforts at the critical stage of contract implementation.

Umahi stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating the committee in Abuja .

“I understand that it has been three years of hard work by the Project Delivery Team (PDT) members of the Highways Development & Management Initiative (HDMI), most of who are now being transmuted as members of the Contract Management Team (CMT).

“We expect that the same hard work you brought to bear on the contract preparatory Stages would be doubled at this critical stage of Contract Implementation.”

“The idea of including Senior Executive Management representation from each Concessionaire on the CMT is to ensure seamless workings and interactions.

“I, therefore advise the concessionaires to accord the CMT, of which they are already a part of the maximum cooperation that is needed.

” As we are already aware, the Value for Money (VFM) generated through PPPs depends on the quality of the private partner and the government’s contract management systems and teams,“he said.

The minister called on government officials to accord the assignment the utmost attention it deserved, and not to be in the erroneous belief that these concessions (contract) would be self-regulating and self-reporting.

“Your terms of reference (TOR) will nonetheless be explained to you in due course, and it will be tied to the task of liaising with the Concessionaire on matters relating to the management of the Contract.

“You are therefore required to be proactive and guide these contracts to Financial Close and Project Implementation accordingly,“Umahi said.

The Permanent Secretary of Works Ministry Mr Mahmuda Mammam, said the HDMI was created by the ministry to manage and develop the federal road networks.

According to him, the aim is to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure and maximisation of the use of assets along the Right of Way (RoW).

“The initiative is expected to amongst others, bring order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations, management, and maintenance of Federal Highways.

” The following 12 roads were initially planned for concession under the first phase of the Initiative, namely: Benin – Asaba; Abuja– Lokoja; Kano – Katsina; Onitsha – Owerri – Aba;Shagamu –Benin.

“Others are. Abuja -Keffi –Akwanga; Kano – Maiduguri; Lokoja – Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Abeokuta; and Lagos-Badagry.

However, only Nine (9) of the roads attained Commercial Close,” Mammam said.

Also speaking, Head of Public Private Partnership (PPP) , Mrs Abimbola Asein, said membership of the HDMI Contract Management Team included some departments in Works Ministry and Federal Ministry of Justice .

Others according to him are, Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Road Maintenance Agency , Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commision , Bureau of Public Enterprise , Debt Management Office and Ministry of Finance.

Mohammed Bamali, Director, Transport Infrastructure of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC ), said the Federal Government considered it expedient for ministry of works to set up CMT to serve as the main oversight on the implementation of HDMI projects.

He represented the Director General of ICRC.

He said that CMT would carry out the following jobs , efficient management of contract ; that parties strictly keep to the terms and conditions of contract in fulfilment of the financial obligation.

Others are project specifications and provisions of relevant documents like performance bond, insurance and tax among others.

“To collate and analyse report of concessionaires as well as conduct periodic visits to the project sites, address the various needs and expectations of all stakeholders in executing the projects among others.

“Communicate project deliverables to stakeholders and to ensure timely resolution of projects challenges to avoid dispute that will affect project implementation of the contract.”

The Concessionaires appreciated members of the HDMI committee for a job well done and appreciated the resolutions.