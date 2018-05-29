Okoro made these remarks in Abakaliki on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists after a programme tagged: “Youths for Umahi,” in commemoration of the third year anniversary of the Governor Umahi-led government.

Umahi has taken Ebonyi to the next level – Aide

The Special Assistant on Capital City to Ebonyi State Governor, Hon. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has called on the people of the state to sustain their support for the Governor David Umahi-led administration.

He acknowledged the achievements of the current administration in the state, adding that Umahi’s re-election bid is in the interest of Ebonyians.

He said: “As we mark this year’s democracy and three years of Governor Umahi’s administration, it is crystal clear that the future of Ebonyi State is bright.

“The current administration has executed pro-poor projects across all the local governments.

“The milestone achieved by the administration of Governor Umahi is commendable.

“The current administration will continue to live up to expectations.

“Despite the slim resources of the government, the current administration will the welfare of the people a top priority in its agenda.”

The governor’s aide while appealing to the political class not to engage in violence, thuggery and other vices, urged Ebonyians to be vigilant and law-abiding, noting that peace is a panacea for development.