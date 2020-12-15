Development Centre Coordinators in Ebonyi State are to sign indemnity forms for government before being qualified to receive official vehicles.

Governor David Umahi revealed the condition on Monday at the new Governor’s Lodge, Abakaliki, while addressing the Coordinators and others who paid him a solidarity visit over his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that most of the 64 DC Coordinators across the 13 Local government areas of the state had been operating without any personal official vehicle since their inauguration in October 2019.

Governor Umahi had continually assured them that he would provide them with the latest model Hyundai SUVs.

The Governor, who officially announced the availability of the vehicles at the event, however, gave conditions to the Coordinators.

Apart from signing of indemnity forms, the Governor outlined that each Coordinator must swear an affidavit on oath that should the vehicle be damaged or stolen, the beneficiary would replace it.

He added that any Coordinator of Development Centre where there are cases of cult clashes, farmer-herdsmen clashes and the likes would not benefit from the distribution, adding that any prospective beneficiary must have evidential collateral base for indemnity.

Umahi further announced that for any Coordinator to qualify to benefit, he must have shown commitment to winning members to the APC in the grassroots.

His commitment must also be attested to by the Stakeholders of his area, he said.

Governor Umahi stressed: “The vehicles of Coordinators, it has to be by merit.

“And you have to sign indemnity for it because there are still bad people.

“You will sign that if the thing is damaged, that you will repair it, and it has be by affidavit, and if the thing is stolen, you will replace it.

“We will have to see your collateral before we give you.

“And make sure you have registered people….

“The Stakeholders should attest that these Coordinators can hold ground.

“We are looking for people to hold ground.

“You see, where they are killing people as a result of cultism, do not give to such Coordinators.

“Where there are crises of herdsmen, please do not give to such Coordinators.

“The Coordinators must stop the killings.”

The Governor, who adopted the event to describe as false the rumours that he bribed cultists in the State with N3 million to placate them, reemphasised his vow to completely cripple cult activities in the State.

Umahi said: “I will soon call for a security meeting.

“I want to rout all the cult people.

“I will give them a very bad Christmas, whether the person is in government or not, whether he is a big man or not.

“And the matter will not be here because it is terrorism.

“It will be in Abuja.

“I heard they said that I gave them N3 million.

“How can that be?

“A warrior like me to bribe cultist?

“To give them to do what, when I am looking for their heads?

“Your duty is to secretly give me their names.

“I have told you this before.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinators and other politically elected and appointed officials from the grassroots did pledge their undying solidarity with Umahi to the APC from the Peoples Democratic party.

Some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity said it had been tough to discharge their duties effectively without official cars.

Others noted that they were not receiving enough fund to maintain their personal vehicles they have been working with.

They appreciated the Governor for making good his promise, but expressed worries over the stringent conditions.