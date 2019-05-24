Effective engagement of teeming Nigeria graduates has been identified as the main panacea to the incessant conflict threatening the peace of the country.

The prescription was an outcome of a school debate competition organised by the Ebonyi State Government as part of activities marking the second term inauguration and swearing in of Governor David Umahi.

The grand finale of the event, under the auspices of Ebonyi State Centenary debate team, led by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education, Adaeze Nwuzor, was held on Thursday at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

Speaking during the event, Umahi said his education-friendly policies coupled with prompt payment of teacher’s salaries were targetted towards giving every Ebonyi child the best educational opportunities.

He added that Ebonyi State has continued to shift its educational focus to vocational, skills acquisition for self reliance in order to nip the social vices occasioned by unemployment.

Governor Umahi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hygenus Nwokwu, commended the organisers of the debate and urged parents to support their wards in promoting debate in the school.

He added that the introduction of Peace and Conflict Resolution in Nigeria’s school curriculum should be backed with tangible policies for employment and job creation for it to bear tangible results.

The Chairman of the occasion and Deputy Principal Secretary to Governor Umahi, Emmanuel Obasi, expressed pride in the present Ebonyi school system and called for sustenance of the tempo to enable the State take full lead in the educational system of the nation.

While announcing the result of the debate, the Chairman commended both the proposing and opposing sides for their ingenuity and erudition, stressing that their points have added much value to be harnessed for further progress in the State’s school system.

The motion for the debate was: “This house would make peace and conflict resolution a compulsory subject in our schools.”

Team from the Federal Government Girls College, Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area proposed the motion, while those of St. Charles Secondary School, Nsokara, Ezza South Local Government Area opposed it.

Folk Technical College, Ikwo took the third position, while Federal Government Girl’s College, Ezzangbo took second.

First position.went to St. Charles Secondary School, Nsokara.

The best speaker in the tournament was awarded to Ngwoke Louisa of St. Charles Secondary School.

Prizes were awarded to the competitors, including championship cups of corresponding categories.