The Ebonyi State government has directed security agents to arrest and prosecute extortionists operating as empowerment agents in the N2.6 billion youth empowerment programme, approved by Gov. David Umahi.

The governor gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday in Umuahia by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

“Gov. Umahi did not appoint anyone to collect money from applicants as a pre-condition to access the fund.

“Security agents are by this announcement alerted to arrest and prosecute anyone operating under the cloak of empowerment agent of the state as no one is appointed by the state government to collect any money from applicants.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on October 27, the governor approved a N2.6 billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fund to be disbursed to organised youth cooperatives in the state.

Some opportunists have, however, branded themselves as “empowerment agents’’ to serve as an interface between the youth groups and managers of the Fund.

Nwaze said Wednesday’s press statement aimed at “intercepting unscrupulous elements preying on unsuspecting members of the public to pay a certain amount of money to enable them to access the Fund’’.

“We have responded timely to yearnings of youths by approving 2.6 billion for them to stay afloat economically.

“And as a youth-friendly governor, I initiated various youth-centered programmes, including appointment of more than 80 per cent of youths into the cabinet without anyone hoodwinking others.

“Since 2015, we have put in place effective target mechanism to eliminate potential loopholes and leakages in all the phases of empowerment.

“So, government cannot in any way be extorting same people it is set to empower,’’ Umahi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The governor assured that disbursements from the fund would cover the 13 local council areas of the state.

He also said detailed modalities, criteria and categories of beneficiaries were being developed and would be communicated to the general public in November.

He urged the public to be guided and avoid falling prey to scammers in their bid to secure support from the Fund.