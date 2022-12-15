Umahi declares free shopping for aides at new mall in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday, declared free Christmas shopping for his Executive Council members at the new Ebonyi shopping mall in Abakaliki during the official flag-off of business.

The Governor also extended the gesture to the ministers of God and others who accompanied him to officially open Ebonyi branch of Everyday Supermarket located in the mall.

Umahi, while performing the function, noted that the idea behind establishing the world class mall was to further stimulate economic activities and create long-run employment opportunities for citizens of the state.

Governor Umahi explained that the complex which is programmed to offer over two thousand jobs at full capacity has at least three hundred persons variously engaged in it at present.

He acknowledged the business integrity of Everyday Supermarket, and urged Ebonyi populace to take advantage of the comfort and variety provided by the supermarket in particular, and the Mall in general to shop for the yuletide.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer, Everyday Supermarket, Dr Charles Dimnwaobi, assured the Governor of best business services for the people of the state and beyond.

He noted that the supermarket already has about fifty persons in its employ so far in the state, adding that many more Ebonyi people would still be engaged in both sales and supplies of goods and services.

Governor Umahi later took the lead as others joined in shopping for various items from the supermarket, which costs were defrayed by the Governor.

Everyday Supermarket is a popular one stop shop for all household items both at retail and wholesale level.

With headquarters in Port Harcourt, it has branches in many states in Nigeria.





