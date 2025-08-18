Umahi debunks social media claims that Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway lacks drainage system

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has dismissed social media reports alleging lack of drainage systems on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway under construction.

The minister dismissed the claim on Monday during a tour of the coastal highway and some bridges in Lagos State.

‎Umahi said that the coastal highway project included 750km dual underground drainage systems.

“People say there is no drainage system. I don’t know why people take much delight in false information. It is very damaging.

“We have 750km of underground drainage system by two, which is 1500km. You can see the pipes,” Umahi said.

‎He praised the contractor handling the project, Hitech Construction Ltd., and the project supervisors for ensuring safety and durability of the coastal highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is 750km long.

The highway is a major infrastructure project designed to connect Lagos to Calabar, passing through nine coastal states.

The highway construction began in March 2024 with the first phase of the project which covers 47.47km within Lagos.

‎ The project will feature a six-lane highway, concrete construction with a flood-resistant design, and solar-powered streetlights.

It will also feature a train system, modern toll gates and closed circuit television surveillance, among others.

The project aims to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost economic activities.

