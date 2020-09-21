Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has congratulated Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki on his re-election in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Governor Umahi observed that though it was a keenly contested election, Obaseki’s re-election has yet again rekindled hope in the nation’s democracy and the electoral process, which has allowed, unhindered, the wishes and aspirations of the people to prevail.

In a release signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, Umahi pointed out that Obaseki’s electoral values and his capacity to deliver democratic dividends made the Edo people to unite and return him in a landslide victory.

Governor Umahi urged Obaseki to remember not the former things, but propound approaches for greater Edo State, which, unarguably, underlies his re-election.

Part of the release read: “I congratulate you on your well deserved victory.

“our re-election has confirmed your electoral appeal in Edo state.

“Remember not the former things, get to work and take Edo State to another greater heights.

“I am happy because your re-election has rekindled faith in the electoral process and our democracy.”

According to declared result by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Obaseki polled 307,955 of the total valid votes, amounting to 84,336 above his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.