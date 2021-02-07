Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Sunday congratulated his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi on his 80th birthday.

Umahi in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described Elechi as a sage and pathfinder.

“My family and I celebrate your legacies and hold you in high esteem.

“You remain precious jewellery in the political history of our dear state,” he said.

He wished Elechi the best in life and greetings from the government and people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umahi served as the acting, later substantive state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party as well as deputy governor of Elechi during his tenure as the state governor.

Umahi, however, severed relationship with Elechi in 2014 after failing to secure his support to succeed him in office.

He later emerged as Elechi’s successor in 2015.

The former governor defected from PDP to APC only to be joined by Umahi in November 2020.