Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi says he will no longer appoint more aides with the members of the state Executive Council increasing from 70 to 83.

Umahi made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abakaliki while swearing in three Senior Special Assistants nine Senior Assistants and nine members of the Secondary Education Board.

The governor said that the situation did not elicit joy as he would conclude with the swearing-in of 26 commissioners on August 7, bringing the number of EXCO members to 83.

He said: “The appointment into the SEB for instance is not a political patronage as our problem in the state is that 99 per cent of appointees view such as political patronages.

“People appointed as Senior Technical Assistants before, requested to be appointed ‘even’ as SAs which implies that they do not understand what the position means.”

He charged the SEB chairman to divide the members into Local Government Areas and zones to prevent government’s wrath falling on the board but on underperforming members.

He said: “There is no reason for SEB members to be in Abakaliki as 95 per cent of its staff members should be in the field.

“Every appointment attracts over 1,000 enemies as appointees should stop complaining about the portfolios they were assigned but create wealth from such.

“Nobody has a particular ministry to himself and when you see a job not done, do it and don’t mind the person complaining to continue.”

Umahi urged the Secretary to the State Government and aides on internal security to float a security bond where banks and other members of the private sector would contribute.

He said: “The banks have refused to assist the government even by donating vehicles in spite of the fact that most of them owe us.

“Create the bond, meet the banks one by one and solicit assistance from the society to do your jobs.”