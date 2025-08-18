Umahi clarifies report on Third Mainland, Carter bridges

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, says his presentation to the Federal Executive Council about Lagos bridges was distorted on social media.

‎Umahi said in Lagos on Monday that the misrepresentation led to speculations and even mockery by ill-informed members of the public.

The minister spoke during a tour of some road and bridge projects.

Umahi urged the public to rely on verified government updates instead of social media misinformation.

‎He said that both Third Mainland and Carter bridges had been under technical review since 2013.

‎He emphasised that saltwater penetration, illegal sand mining and rusting of piles had worsened their structural defects.

The minister said that technical inspections of Lagos bridges in 2013, 2019 and 2023 showed deterioration under water.

‎”Specialist contractors and consultants reported that Carter Bridge’s defects were advancing exponentially.

‎”Findings revealed heavy corrosion, pile weakening and sand erosion due to neglect and illegal dredging,” he said.

According to Umahi, bridge construction experts have advised that Carter Bridge should be demolished and replaced.

He said that stakeholders and contractors agreed that replacement was safer and more cost-effective than repairs.

“If we repair Carter Bridge for another 50 years, it is going to take N389 billion but to construct a brand new bridge that will also increase the span for navigation will cost about N359 billion.

“That is what they said to us. That is Berger’s own estimates. We didn’t call for bidding, we called for information,” he said.

He said that he had not given the Federal Executive Council any figure for approval.

“We have not presented any figure for approval, we have given them the idea of what Berger sent, and we say we don’t trust that figure.

“If they are more than six or seven people that quoted, we can begin to trust.”

Umahi, however, said that experts did not recommend demolition of the Third Mainland Bridge.

He noted that the surface repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge had been completed.

He gave the assurance that monitoring and maintenance would continue on the bridge to avoid further deterioration.

‎”Specialist contractors and independent diving consultants confirmed stability for now,” he said.

‎The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring public safety on all federal bridges.

