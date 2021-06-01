The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has appointed Prof. Chigozie Uneke as the acting Vice Vhancellor of the King David Medical Science University in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi’s approval was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Kenneth Ugbala, on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

The governor said the appointment was with effect from Tuesday and would last for six months, subject to renewal.

He said the position was to ensure smooth take-off and effective management of the institution.

Umahi said: “The new acting vice chancellor is expected to deploy his wealth of experience to manage the new institution.

“He is also expected to achieve the vision for establishing the university by the state government.”