The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said another Peoples Democratic Party governor has concluded plans to dump the party like the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, just did by joining the All Progressives Congress.

Wike said this on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday.

He said: “I can tell you there is one PDP governor that will leave.

“He is not leaving because of anything, but he will come up with an excuse.

“The point is that these are the people who have been playing anti-party, who have been romancing with the APC in the night and coming to the PDP in the daytime.

“My problem with our party is that when you speak the truth, they will want to crucify you.

“I have raised this issue several times.”

Wike, however, refused to reveal the identity of the governor, saying: “I won’t tell you that.

“But you journalists know.”

On Umahi’s defection, he said: “All of us are aware that Governor Umahi has been romancing with APC for long.

“We had a virtual meeting of PDP governors.

“I have never seen that in my life.

“Governor Umahi in that meeting, to the surprise of many governors, said: ‘There is nothing anybody can do to stop me. I promised President Buhari I would give him 35 per cent votes.’

“I never knew that people never voted in Ebonyi.

“That votes were allocated and Governor Umahi determined who gets what percentage.”

Wike said Umahi dumped the PDP because of his belief that the APC would provide him the platform to realise his presidential ambition.

On his own perceived ambition to run alongside the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for the 2023 Presidency, he said: “Am I not a human being?

“Am I not supposed to have ambition?

“I am a human being.”