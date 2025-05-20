Umahi: All South-East governors supporting Tinubu, hints Lagos-Calabar highway to be tolled from December

Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi said all the governors in the Southeast region are supporting President Bola Tinubu and urged the undecided, such as former governor Peter Obi, to join the train.

He also said a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is nearing completion and that users will have to pay a toll starting in December.

Senator Umahi disclosed these in a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary.

Umahi said that all South East governors support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, regardless of their political affiliations.

According to the minister, the South East is witnessing a new wave of federal attention and infrastructure development under President Tinubu.

“The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, Nigeria that treats every zone equally. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing.

“Before, when I was governor and deputy governor, one of our major concerns in Ebonyi State was the lack of federal presence. But today, nobody remembers that issue anymore. Under President Tinubu, at least four federal projects are ongoing in Ebonyi State.”

He noted that while cries of marginalisation used to dominate conversations in the South East, the current administration has made significant progress in addressing long-standing concerns about infrastructure and appointments.

“Today, the South East has a Minister of Works for the first time, and we’re seeing real projects—Port Harcourt to Enugu, Enugu to Abakaliki, Enugu to Onitsha, Onitsha to Owerri, and the Second Niger Bridge. The President has already paid 30 per cent of the cost of that bridge.

“All the governors in the South East, regardless of party affiliation, are working with the President. We’re even planning a summit to bring together all South-East leaders to endorse the President for the 2027 elections formally. We want our projects to be completed, the country’s unity to be strengthened and proper integration of Ndi Igbo.”

Senator Umahi urged key regional opposition figures to align with the President for the greater good of the South East.

“Leadership is not about self—it’s about the people. If someone else is already doing what you would have done for your people, support him. I call on my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President.

“He must be part of this summit where we will collectively endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election. I say it boldly: the South East is happy with the President”, he said.

Providing updates on four major national projects—the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Trans-Saharan Trade Route, and the soon-to-be-procured Ogun-Ondo-Niger Corridor—Senator Umahi described them as transformative investments designed to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential and deepen regional integration.

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Minister revealed that over 80 percent of Section 1—spanning 47.47 kilometres from Ahmadu Bello Way to the Lekki Deep Sea Port and terminating at Eleko Junction—had been completed. Work is also progressing on Section 2, which covers 55 kilometres from Eleko Junction to the Lagos-Ogun border.

“By December, we will toll Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. We project a 10-year return on investment. The road has solar-powered lighting and CCTV infrastructure and offers carbon credit advantages.

“It is more than a road—it is an economic corridor and a catalyst for regional growth. We have completed 30 kilometres of Section 1 and are on track to complete an additional 10 in Section 2. These are six-lane, concrete-paved highways.

“Just days ago, we flagged off Sections 3 and 3B—65 kilometres in total—covering 38 kilometres in Cross River State and 27 kilometres in Akwa Ibom. The host communities’ excitement speaks to these projects’ transformative impact.”

Commenting on the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Minister explained its historic significance, noting that the route was conceived during the Shehu Shagari administration over four decades ago.

“The Trans-Saharan Trade Route dates back to colonial-era planning. President Tinubu is now bringing these long-abandoned visions to life.”

Commending the President’s leadership and foresight, Senator Umahi added: “God gave him the vision for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway seven years ago. Today, he is actualising that vision. These projects testify to his unwavering commitment to national development and a better future for all Nigerians.”

He reaffirmed that the legacy projects are economically viable, environmentally sustainable, and forward-looking.

