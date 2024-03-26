Ukraine wants to show ‘we’re all alive’ by qualifying for Euro 2024

Ukraine are one win away from securing a spot at the Euro 2024 in Germany this summer and want to show “we’re all alive” amid the difficult times for the nation.

The coach of the high flying Ukrainian team, Coach Serhiy Rebrov, said: “The missiles are flying every day.

“Our mission is to show that we’re all alive and fighting against the Russians and that we need Europe’s support.”

He said this after their 2-1 comeback wins against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the semi-final of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs.

Rebrov’s side would face Iceland in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Tuesday for one of the three remaining berths in the summer tournament from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

The coach sees football as a sign of life in times of war.

“This game showed the character of our players and our nation,” he said.

Midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov stressed that the sporting mission is not complete yet and that the team wants to take the final step.

“In these difficult times, qualifying (to the Euros) would be important to bring joy to our people,” he said.

Due to the war, the national team can’t host their home games in Ukraine.

But the squad is expecting a home atmosphere in Poland against Iceland.

According to the UN, Poland is the country who has taken in the biggest number of refugees from Ukraine since the start in 2022.

“I’m sure the stadium will be full there, everyone is waiting for the game,” Rebrov said.

dpa/NAN.