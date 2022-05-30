Ukraine head to Scotland for World Cup play-off

Ukraine are ready for the “power” of Scotland after leaving their Slovenian training base behind to fly into Glasgow ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup play-off semi-final.

As a result of the war in their homeland, most of Oleksandr Petrakov’s squad have spent the past month preparing for their Hampden showdown in Brdo.

They trained there for the final time on Monday morning before heading to Ljubljana Airport in the afternoon to catch their flight to Scotland to face Steve Clarke’s side.

“Scotland is a power team that is good at challenging,” back-up goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk told the Ukrainian Football Association website before the squad departed their Slovenian headquarters.

“So we prepare for a very difficult game and tune in.”

Before checking out of the Elegance Hotel after 30 days based there, the Ukraine squad presented staff at their accommodation with a signed shirt as a thank you gift for creating a “cosy home” for them over the past month.

“The weather has been very good, it’s been nice to train,” said Riznyk. “For a month of work in Slovenia I would highlight the good atmosphere, beautiful fields and landscapes. Everything is very good.”

Ukraine have brought a 26-man squad to Glasgow, including goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who met up with the group after landing Champions League glory as an unused substitute for Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory over a Liverpool side featuring Scotland captain Andy Robertson in Saturday’s final.