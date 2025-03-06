UK to require digital entry permits for travellers

Starting on Wednesday, travellers to the United Kingdom can apply for the new Electronic Travel Authorisation, a requirement set to become mandatory from April 2.

From this date onwards, an international passport alone would no longer be sufficient for entry into the United Kingdom, the Home Office announced.

The ETA is essentially a digital security check for travellers arriving in Britain without a visa.

It costs 10 euros ($12.80) to apply, but that price will be raised to 16 euros in the coming months.

It is not a visa and does not authorise entry, but allows entry into the country, the UK government’s Home Office said on its ETA website, noting that other countries use it.

It said: “The introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the U.S. and Australia.

“It helps prevent the arrival of those who present a threat to the UK.”

The system includes checks for criminal records, among other security measures.

It is also designed to help prevent misuse of the UK immigration system, the Home Office added.

A successfully approved ETA permits multiple entries and stays of up to six months within a two-year period, provided the passport remains valid during that time.

To apply, the Home Office recommends using its dedicated mobile app.

Applicants would need to answer security questions, provide details of their address and workplace, and upload a photo of their passport.

For travellers aged nine and older, a photo of their face is also required.

Those without a compatible smartphone can use a computer and apply via the official website.

