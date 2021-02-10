RelatedPosts No Content Available

The British Deputy High Commission says it will continue to partner Lagos State Government to explore an alternative to the Lagos transport system with hovercraft.

This was contained in a statement published on the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce Website, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria detailing the trial of a hovercraft in Lagos.

The trial was observed by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, and the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, in Lagos.

A hovercraft is an amphibious boat-like vehicle that travels over water, sand and grass.

Griffon Hoverwork, a member of a UK hovercraft design and manufacturing company, said the demonstration was part of the United Kingdom Government’s effort to enhance the waterways transportation system in Lagos.

Hoverwork said: “An enhanced and reliable water transport system will also reduce congestion on the roads, promote economic growth, and improve competition in the business environment as well as the overall operations in the state.

“It will reduce travel time, improve connectivity between communities and hence provide access to critical services such as healthcare, education, and employment.

“The UK government, through its Future Cities Nigeria Programme, had been providing technical assistance to Lagos to enhance its water transport system.

“This, would, in turn, improve the climate resilience of Lagos State, by offering a viable alternative to road transport and provide an improved transport option for Lagos residents and visitors.”

NAN.