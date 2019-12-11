The United Kingdom has told the Nigerian Government to respect the rule of law in the case involving the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was rearrested by the Department of State Services last week Friday after the bail granted him was honoured a day earlier.

Speaking on the International Human Rights Day, the UK admonished the Federal Government to respect the rule of law in the case involving the convener of the #RevolutionNow.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle, the UK said: “We are following closely the continued detention of #Sowore. Respect for the rule of law and free and responsible speech is fundamental for #democracy.”