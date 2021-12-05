UK suspends processing of Visitor’s Visa applications from Nigeria

The British High Commission has announced the suspension of visitor visa applications from all COVID-19 red listed countries, including Nigeria.

The British High Commission announced the decision in a statement it issued on Sunday, a day after red listing Nigeria.

The United Kingdom had said with Nigeria having three cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, it was the next after South Africa in rating in Africa.

As such, it said it was dangerous leaving its door open for visitors from Nigeria.

In the statement on Sunday, the British High Commission said: “To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted.”