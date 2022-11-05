UK raises alarm: Terrorists planning to attack US, warns citizens

The United Kingdom has issued a terror alert to its citizens based in the United States of America.

This is coming barely two weeks after the US and UK issued terror alerts to their citizens in Nigeria, especially Abuja.

The alert and warning by the UK to its citizens in the US were contained in a travel advisory on Friday.

In the advisory published on its website, the UK said the terrorists might target places where foreigners gather or crowded areas as well as transportation channels, according to the UK.

It also gave advice on steps to take.

It said: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks. You should monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.

“The main threat comes from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places. Attacks could take place with little or no notice.

“The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events.

“This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies. For all current alerts within the USA and its territories, visit the DHS website.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time.”





