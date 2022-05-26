UK issues licence for Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

The British government has issued a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner, Todd Boehly, and backed by Clearlake Capital.

The Minister of Sports, Nadine Dorries, confirmed the development on the anticipated sale of Chelsea on Wednesday.

Current owner, Roman Abramovich, is subject to sanctions by the British government.

He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

“We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals. Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner,” Dorries said on Twitter.

On Tuesday the consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Chelsea had been operating under a government licence since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it was set to expire on May 31.

The club had earlier confirmed that all proceeds from the sale would be donated to charitable causes by Abramovich.

“We are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual.

“We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war,” said a government spokesperson.

The completion of the sale will allow Chelsea to renew transfer activity as well as permit players to sign new contracts, which was prohibited as part of the sanctions imposed.

Only season ticket holders could earlier attend home matches, while the government also announced a ban on merchandise sales.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner, Stephen Pagliuca, and former British Airways chairman, Martin Broughton, were eliminated from the bidding process, and a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, pulled out of the running.

Reuters/NAN.