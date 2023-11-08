UK industrialist praises NILDS boss for winning integrity, Award

The Founder of TEXEM UK, Dr Alim Abubakre has praised Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman for winning 2023 Integrity and Public Servant of the Year Merit Award.

The award is to be presented to Sulaiman by President Tinubu in December.

Abubakre said the new feat by Sulaiman is a recognition and not just a celebration of his past achievements but a call to action for even greater milestones in the future.

Abubakre stated: “We trust that Professor Sulaiman will continue to light the path to a brighter Nigeria and inspire others to aspire to greatness and leave enduring legacies.

“Congratulations to Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, a beacon of transformative leadership and a true patriot, for this well-deserved honour.

“His relentless commitment to good governance, strategic leadership, and inclusive sustainable development should serve as an inspiration not only to Nigeria but to African leaders across the continent”.

He affirmed that Sulaiman has a distinguished pedigree and unwavering commitment to upholding good governance in Nigeria.

The statement added: “This accolade is not just an affirmation of his illustrious career but also a testament to his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s legislative and democratic development.

“Sulaiman’s journey to this remarkable achievement is marked by a legacy of excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to the principles of good governance.

“His tenure as the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has been nothing short of transformative”.

It said that under his visionary leadership, he has steered NILDS towards unparalleled innovations in Nigeria’s legislative landscape, signalling a strong commitment to advancing the nation’s governance and strategic leadership.

The statement added that Sulaiman’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s legislative landscape have paved the way for unparalleled innovations in the Nigerian legislative arm of government, signifying a commitment to advancing the nation’s governance and strategic leadership.

It stressed: “He has consistently demonstrated his integrity as a public servant, never hesitating to share his opinions and speak out against wrongdoing, a quality that truly sets him apart.

“The honour bestowed upon Sulaiman is the result of a rigorous and comprehensive selection process, spanning three months, where he emerged as the clear choice among a distinguished panel of voters representing five strategic public institutions in Nigeria within the PCI – Technical Advisory Committee.

“This accolade is not just a recognition of individual brilliance, but a reflection of the broad-based support and endorsement he enjoys from the highest echelons of power in Nigeria, including the presidency”.

The forthcoming award ceremony, scheduled to take place at the prestigious State House Conference Centre in Abuja in early December, is a momentous occasion that coincides with the Nigerian Regulators Conference and Retreat.

It is an event of paramount significance where the President is expected to personally present plaques and medals to deserving recipients, including Sulaiman.

This underscores the magnitude and significance of the award and the respect Sulaiman commands in the highest circles of leadership in Nigeria.

Sulaiman’s dedication to innovation and his unwavering commitment to inclusive sustainable national development have been evident throughout his distinguished career.

He served as the Minister of National Planning from July 2014 to May 2015 and was subsequently appointed as the Director General of NILDS in 2019, a role he was reappointed to in April 2023.

His tenure has consistently exemplified his vision for a brighter Nigeria and his dedication to transformative leadership.

This award, endorsed by esteemed national organisations, serves as a testament to Sulaiman’s unwavering resolve to drive positive change, elevate strategic leadership, and inspire good governance in the Nigerian legislative arm of government.