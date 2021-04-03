The United Kingdom Government said it has funded an Opened Source Business Intelligence Platform aimed at providing reliable data about the Nigeria Technology Sector.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Llewellyn-Jones, the platform will provide transparent and reliable data about Nigeria’s technology sector and reduce barriers faced by companies interested in doing business in Nigeria.

He said the platform was funded by the UK Government’s Africa Technology and Innovation Partnership programme, which aimed at reducing the informational barriers for entry for companies interested in doing business in the country.

He said: “Nigeria remains a leader across Sub Saharan Africa for vibrancy and volumes, when it comes to the tech landscape, and there is an increasing need to provide reliable and legible points of reference.

“The new business intelligence platform draws directly on data from brother bridges, and leverages the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub brand and network to maximise inclusion and access to information.

“The launch of this open source business intelligence platform will enhance access to valuable information and data necessary for fostering partnerships across the UK and the Nigerian tech ecosystem.”

Llewellyn-Jones said the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub and Briter Bridge would be partnering to bring the ecosystem together through initiatives, research content and unlocking future funding opportunities.

Lamide Johnson, Interim Country Director of UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, said the platform would help to increase trade in the country.

“We are excited to have partnered the Briter Bridge to co-develop and launch the Open Source Business Intelligence Platform, which is aimed at providing tech stakeholders, across the board, easy access to information,” Johnson said.

He noted that the business intelligence platform would allow users to have access to a comprehensive database of startups, tech hubs and investors operating in Nigeria.

Johnson added that users would also have access to a live investment tracker, crowd sourcing new entities, among others.