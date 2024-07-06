UK election: Obi congratulates Starmer, Labour Party

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, on Friday congratulated the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on his historic victory and that of his Labour Party in Thursday’s parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State sent the congratulatory message via his X handle to the PM and his party.

Obi said he hoped that the new Prime Minister would follow his campaign promises that made voters look his way.

He said: “I sincerely congratulate Mr Keir Starmer, and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday’s election.

“May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.

“I also hope that your government will promote stronger ties between the UK and Nigeria, and help in deepening our democracy, especially during these challenging times.

“Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty, and can greatly benefit from the support of the UK.

“Let’s work together to build a brighter future commonwealth for all.”

