The United Kingdom has distanced itself from the alleged financial impropriety levelled against a former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, by a member of its parliament, Tom Tugendhat.

The action followed a petition to the British Parliament by a group, Igbo for a Progressive Nigeria, demanding details about the allegation.

Tugendhat had during a Westminster Hall debate on November, 23, 2020, accused Gowon of looting half of Central Bank of Nigeria while he (Gowon) was Head of State.

According to Tugendhat: “Some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria with half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.”

Replying IPAN’s petition in a letter dated December 21, 2020, and signed by a member of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Nigeria Unit, one Angela disclosed that Tugendhat made the statement in his own personal capacity and not for the British Parliament or United Kingdom.

Angela said: “Thank you for your email of 29 November to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office about the debate on Nigeria.

“I am replying as a member of the FCDO Nigeria Unit. I recognise there is concern about the comments made by Tom Tugendhat MP about former Nigerian Head of State, General Gowon, during the Westminster Hall debate on 23 November.

“I would like to clarify that Mr Tugendhat was speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the UK Government.

“The High Commissioner has written to the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, as well as to General Gowon, to reiterate this point. Yours Sincerely, Angela.”