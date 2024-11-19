UK court jailed four Nigerian students after fighting with knives, baseball bats

Four students of Nigerian descent have reportedly been sentenced for their involvement in a violent disorder that occurred in Leicester during the early hours of November 4, 2021.

It was learnt that the confrontation, involving knives and a baseball bat, escalated into a large fight on New Park Street and left an 18-year-old man with four stab wounds requiring hospital treatment.

The suspects, after a complex investigation involving CCTV analysis, phone tracking, and public appeals, were identified and charged.

A six-week trial concluded in October, with the following sentences handed down on November 14.

Destiny Ojo, 21, of Plumstead, London: seven years for violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), and GBH with intent.

Habib Lawal, 21, of Bexley, London: five years for violent disorder, attempted GBH, and GBH with intent.

Ridwanulahi Raheem, 21, of Lambeth, London: three years for violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Joshua Davies-Ero, 21, of Bexley, London: two years for violent disorder.

A fifth defendant, Justin Asamoah, 22, of Merton, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and will be sentenced on November 22.

Speaking on the severity of the incident, Detective Constable Sean Downey said: “This incident highlights the serious danger of violent disorder.

“It is extremely fortunate that further injury was not caused to the people involved or to other members of the public who witnessed the incident.

“This could have been a very different investigation.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who assisted us throughout this investigation. As a force, our priority is to keep the public safe.

“We will not tolerate violent disorder in our communities and will take action against those responsible.”

