UK court adjourns hearing on Diezani’s case

The Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom on Monday adjourned the hearing on the alleged £100,000 bribery suit involving Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to November 2025.

Alison-Madueke appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, 2023, after being charged with bribery offences amounting to £100,000 following a National Crime Agency investigation.

She was, however, granted bail by the District Judge, Michael Snow, who imposed some other conditions on her after considering her ‘a flight risk’.

READ ALSO:

University suspends 200L to 600L medical students for one month

Ember months: FRSC cautions motorists against speeding, night travel

How NSPMC paid N14b salary increase without approval — Senate

The 63-year-old who also served as president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, was a key figure in the Nigerian government between 2010 and 2015.

The NCA suspects she accepted bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources in exchange for awarding multimillion-pound oil and gas contracts.

Assets worth millions of pounds relating to the alleged offences have already been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.

In March of this year, the NCA also provided evidence to the US Department of Justice that enabled them to recover assets totalling $53.1 million linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption.

She is alleged to have benefited from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.