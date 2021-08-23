UK-based woman in Nigeria for burial shot dead in children’s presence

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian woman, Bolanle Aworetan Omojuwa, who returned to the country for a burial, has been shot dead.

It was gathered that Omojuwa was shot dead along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in the presence of her children.

According to reports, Omojuwa hosted loved ones at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos to celebrate her late mother’s life.

After the funeral reception, she decided to visit Oyo State.

While travelling with her two children on August 19, 2021, she was shot dead in her car by bandits at the Guru Maharaji village on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Friends and former schoolmates have taken to various platforms to mourn her.

Alumni members of the University of Ado-Ekiti have also taken to their WhatsApp platform to mourn the deceased, who was one of them.