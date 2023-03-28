UK-based Nigerian Pastor gifts Nollywood actress expensive handbag + Video

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has gifted popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, a brand new Hermès bag.

A check by The Eagle Online shows the cost ranges from $9,000 to $30,000 depending on size, colour, material and condition.

Badmus revealed this development on her Instagram account on Monday.

In a video that accompanied the post, Pastor Adegboyega, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, was seen handing over the bag in an orange package to the actress.

He said: “For all your good fight.”

Badmus wrote: “Over the weekend with #tobiadegboyega_ and am so grateful for this huge gift #hermes BAG which goes a long way in my heart.

“Thank you for believing in me and what I stand for.

“If you know me too well, you will agree that I am not the one that bows to societal pressure or restriction on who I am or what I believe in.

“I have also stood against anything that stands against me as a woman.

“In fact, when you say it is not possible, I will hit it harder because I know can.

“Oya time to unleash my Hermes bag… Our PASTOR no Dey collect #tobiadegboyega_ Dey give us.”