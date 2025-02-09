UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur unveils plan for ride hailing app

Multifaceted entrepreneur, Okiki Oludare, popularly known as Kiki Oludare, is set to record another major milestone with his plan for a ride hailing app.

His company, KS Enterprise, has officially announced that the ride-hailing app will roll out in the next three months to four months.

Oludare made this known while speaking at a news conference in the United Kingdom, where he provided updates to the company’s UK-based clients and investors.

In his address at the conference, he detailed the launch plan and strategic steps the company is taking to ensure the app’s success.

According to him, the first Beta Version of the app will be released to the public in a specific region for initial testing purposes.

The first phased rollout will give room for KS Enterprise’s tech team to gather valuable feedback from Beta testers, identify areas for improvement, and fix potential bugs before a wider release.

“We are committed to creating a seamless and innovative ride-hailing experience,” Oludare stated, adding: “The Beta launch is a critical step in refining our platform.

“We want to ensure that the app meets the highest standards before making it available on a larger scale.”

KS Enterprise’s entry into the ride-hailing industry marks a significant expansion for the company, which has already made a name for itself in luxury car rentals, car manufacturing, and real estate.

With the upcoming app, Oludare aims to offer a transportation solution that prioritises efficiency, luxury, and customer satisfaction.

As the countdown to the first rollout begins, industry watchers are eager to see how KS Enterprise’s new tech venture will disrupt the market and redefine urban mobility.

