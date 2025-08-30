UK bans 100 occupations from foreign recruitment in bid to cut migration

The United Kingdom Government has announced sweeping new restrictions on overseas recruitment, barring more than 100 occupations from being filled by foreign workers as part of its drive to cut net migration.

The Home Office disclosed the policy shift in a statement on X Saturday morning, saying it was focused on opening up opportunities for British workers while reshaping the visa system.

“Cutting net migration means getting the fundamentals right.

“More than 100 occupations are no longer eligible for overseas recruitment – opening up more jobs for British workers. A fairer, skills-focused system is now taking shape,” the Home Office wrote.

This development marks the latest move by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who took office on July 5, 2024, following Labour’s landslide victory, replacing Rishi Sunak.

Critics, however, have warned the policy could worsen labour shortages in sectors such as health and social care.

The affected job categories span hospitality, logistics, healthcare support, public services, and the creative industries — impacting thousands of foreign workers who had relied on these roles for legal employment in the UK.

The Home Office has not yet published the updated full list of restricted occupations, PUNCH Online however report.

