UK attack: Global community must act with greater vigour to overcome extremist ideologies – Osinbajo

The Acting President strongly condemned the incident and extended Nigeria’s condolences to the families of the victims.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said that the latest attack in the UK reinforced the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism.

Osinbajo in a statement by the Acting Presidential Spokesman, Laolu Akande, described Saturday’s terror attack at London Bridge as a sickening atrocity perpetrated by a misguided and cowardly group of terrorists.

According to Osinbajo, Nigeria stands with the government and people of the United Kingdom in her trying period.

According to Osinbajo, Nigeria stands with the government and people of the United Kingdom in her trying period.

NAN reports that authorities say seven people were killed and 48 injured after three knife-wielding assailants led a deadly rampage through central London, plowing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then running to a nearby open-air market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for tougher measures to fight extremism, as police arrested 12 people in connection with the attack.


