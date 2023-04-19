UK arrest: I’ll never break any law knowingly – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has said that he will never break any law knowingly.

Obi spoke in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Tuesday following his questioning at the Heathrow Airport, London.

According to available information, the former two-term Anambra State Governor was questioned for duplicity of identity, fuelling speculations that some people were using his identity for dubious transactions.

Obi, who spoke at the National Executive Council meeting of the Labour Party, said: “I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner possible.

“Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law.

“I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person, which are part of the journey to a New Nigeria.