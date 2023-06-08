Ujah, top European agent, Abiola, for Awoniyi’s tournament

Eintracht Braunschweig of Germany striker, Anthony Ujah, and top European football agent, Maximilian Brommer, are among the dignitaries expected to grace Taiwo Awoniyi’s sponsored “Never Stop Dreaming Cup” 2023 final on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest of England striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, confirmed this on Thursday in Ilorin.

Awoniyi, who spoke with newsmen, revealed that the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission, Malam Bola Mogaji; Kwara State FA Chairman, Malam Idris Musa; popular skit maker, The Cute Abiola; and Chairman, Kwara United FC, Kumbi Titiloye, are among other dignitaries to attend.

He expressed his delight that the community accepted the tournament and pledged to continue to contribute to the development of the round leather game in the state.

He said: “It all started in this Ilorin and I will continue to give my best to see to the fact that people who are better than me are discovered.

“I watched the semifinal match yesterday between Sun-Shine FA and Unicorn FA, and I was very happy with the standard of play.

“I know we love football here and I will continue to do my bit to ensure plenty are exposed to the global stage.”

The former Union Berlin of Germany striker said apart from the star prizes, there are other individual rewards that would go to the players and the participating teams on Saturday.

Unicorn FA and International FA will lock horns in the final on Saturday at the Sheikh Abdulkadir College pitch, Ilorin beginning from 2pm.

—