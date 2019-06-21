Newly promoted Bundesliga side, Union Berlin, have announced the capture of Nigeria international Anthony Ujah.

The 28-year-old has committed his future to Union Berlin for the next three years, penning a deal until June 30, 2022.

Ujah is the third highest-scoring Nigerian player in Bundesliga history with 27 goals in 109 games for three different clubs Mainz 05, Cologne and Werder Bremen, which puts him behind only Jonathan Akpoborie (60 goals) and Victor Agali (32 goals).

Explaining why he joined Union Berlin, Ujah said: ”I was able to convince myself about Union on site here in Berlin.

”The impressions at the Alte Försterei were very positive and so it was clear to me after my visit: I would like to play here.

”I’m looking forward to an exciting challenge and want to put my experience and my performances at the help of the team in order to deliver a successful season.”

A product of Abuja FC, Ujah has also worn the jerseys of Warri Wolves, Lillestrom and Liaoning apart from the aforementioned clubs.