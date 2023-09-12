UITH pledges to employ 10 best graduating students

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Abdullahi Dasilva, has assured that the hospital will provide automatic employment for 10 best graduating students from the institution.

Dasilva stated this Tuesday in Ilorin while welcoming the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole and his management team who visited him in his office.

He explained that the teaching hospital has automatic employment for 10 best nursing graduates to encourage academic excellence amongst the students of the university.

The CMD also disclosed that UITH is equally considering opportunities for the graduates of the Optometric programme of the institution.

He observed that UITH and Unilorin are inseparable entities, emphasising that no surgeon can sever the strong bond between these two institutions.

Dasilva reminded the VC of the promise to provide five theatre lamps for the UITH theatres, adding that two of these essential medical devices have already been delivered to the hospital.

“We will look into those areas that you think we can still collaborate together to further strengthen the bonds between the two sister institutions.”

Earlier, Egbewole, expressed desire to enhance the enduring partnership between the university and UITH.

“The synergy that exists between the two is inseparable; therefore, we must find a way to develop it together and assist ourselves in all aspects,” he stated.

The vice chancellor, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities(AWAU), expressed his appreciation for the CMD’s decision to extend electricity to the university’s College of Health Sciences.

He noted that while the college may be under the umbrella of UITH, it is an integral part of Unilorin.

Egbewole also pointed out the need for improvement, particularly in terms of medical services for students of the university and the collaboration that would enhance different academic programmes of Unilorin.